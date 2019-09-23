Hunt: Goal fest good for the public, not my heart

The Absa Premiership saw 23 goals scored this weekend, seven of which came in the match between Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates. We have the reaction from that game and the rest of the league.

CAPE TOWN – There was a feast of goals in the Absa Premiership this weekend, which saw 23 goals scored and a shift at the top of the standings.

Polokwane City has moved to the number one spot, and are followed by Bidvest Wits, with Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs sitting in third and fourth place respectively.

Saturday saw league champions Sundowns defeated 2-1 by Maritzburg United, while Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic played to a goalless draw in Port Elizabeth.

"I think we did not come to the party, we got the draw – we’re happy but our performance was poor," said Celtic coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

Port Elizabeth-born Duran Francis, a former professional footballer with Bay United in his hometown and Ajax Cape Town in the Mother City, has taken temporary charge of Chippa after the club sacked coach Clinton Larsen last week.

"It was an exciting game. We know Celtic is a dangerous team and we also know their strength. I wanted the team to enjoy their game and have an attacking approach. I'm genuinely happy with the performance from all the players especially after what happened with their former coach,” said Francis.

Stellenbosch FC drew 2-2 with Black Leopards at Athlone Stadium while Polokwane City claimed a 3-1 win over SuperSport United.

The result left Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker lost for words.

“Obviously I’m disappointed but it's the same old story week in, week out - but again I'll keep saying that there is progress I can see. I'm highly disappointed with the results, of course, but not with the performance," said Barker.

Leopards caretaker coach Morgan Shivambu said: "We knew they are very slow especially at the back - I kept telling them to move the ball. Our substitutions have helped us out, especially this time."

Wits edged a seven-goal thriller as they beat Orlando Pirates 4-3 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium - a result that left Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena frustrated.

"[I am] Disappointed that we left the flood gates open but what you do in attack will have consequences in your defensive phase," said Mokwena.

Meanwhile, Wits head coach Gavin Hunt believes his side could have done better.

"No one would've imagined goals like that - the game was good for the public but for my heart, it wasn't a good game at all," said Hunt.

On Sunday, Highlands Park defeated Baroka FC 2-1 while Cape Town City conceded in the final minutes to draw 1-1 with Golden Arrows after returning to Cape Town Stadium for the first time this season.

City coach Benni McCarthy had harsh words for his players.

"We don't look like a team that is going to contest for the second, third or fourth place at this moment in time. Something is missing … and I'm yet to put my finger on it. We’re throwing points away like there’s no tomorrow,” said a fuming McCarthy.