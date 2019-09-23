Here’s how the banking sector strike will affect you
The strike comes after several banks announced restructuring plans and the digitisation of banking systems, which will see thousands of retrenchments.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are being urged to prepare for Friday’s strike in the banking sector with warnings that ATMs will not be operating and apps and online banking could also be disrupted.
The country's biggest financial union Sasbo is expected to bring the industry to a standstill when it protests against job losses.
The strike comes after several banks announced restructuring plans and the digitisation of banking systems, which will see thousands of retrenchments.
South Africans are being called to prepare for major disruptions in the banking sector.
Sars said the strike may affect tax payments and refund transactions.
FNB wants its customers to access the bank’s services through online and cellphone banking.
But Sasbo’s general secretary Joe Kokela said even these services would not be operational.
“They forget that there’s a human being who is in operation of those robots. So, there will be no one who will be able to go into the app.”
Sasbo represents 73,000 finance sector employees and it said it expected over 45,000 of them to join the strike, while others will stay away from work.
