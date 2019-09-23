Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping
The latest arrest of a 24-year-old man comes after three other suspects were arrested days after De Jager was snatched and returned two days later unharmed.
JOHANNESBURG - A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of six-year-old Amy’Leigh De Jager in Vanderbijlpark earlier this month.
The latest arrest of a 24-year-old man comes after three other suspects were arrested days after De Jager was snatched and returned two days later unharmed.
Tharina Human, Pieter Van Zyl and Laetitia Nel appeared at the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court last week.
Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said the man will appear in court on Wednesday on a charge of kidnapping.
