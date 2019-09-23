Fourth suspect arrest in connection with Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping

The latest arrest of a 24-year-old man comes after three other suspects were arrested days after De Jager was snatched and returned two days later unharmed.

JOHANNESBURG - A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of six-year-old Amy’Leigh De Jager in Vanderbijlpark earlier this month.

Tharina Human, Pieter Van Zyl and Laetitia Nel appeared at the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court last week.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said the man will appear in court on Wednesday on a charge of kidnapping.