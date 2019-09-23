Mbalula calls for road users to play their part in safety
During the weekend, at least 40 people were killed in crashes, 23 of those deaths were in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Monday everyone should help make roads safer after at least 40 people were killed in crashes over the weekend.
Twenty-three of those deaths were in the Western Cape, including 10 construction workers who were killed when an opened-top bakkie carrying 23 people rolled off Ou Kaapse Weg during the early hours of Saturday morning.
Ministerial spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said: “The minister has called on everyone to put their hands on deck and play their part. We must all appreciate that safety on our roads is a collective responsibility.”
She said the rollout of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act included creating effective incentives to change road user behaviour.
“We are currently engaging with all the traffic authorities and traffic officers across the country through the relevant channels, and this is in a bid to ensure the implementation of this intervention does not negatively impact the service of our officers,” she said.
