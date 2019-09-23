Fiji change 12 for Uruguay at Rugby World Cup
Captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu, loose forward Leone Nakarawa and centre Semi Radrada will be the only remaining starters from the Australia game for Wednesday's match.
TOKYO - Fiji unveiled mass changes for their Rugby World Cup Pool D game against Uruguay on Monday, with only three players surviving from their opening clash with Australia.
There was no place in the matchday squad for flanker Peceli Yato, who left the field with concussion during Fiji's 39-21 defeat to Australia on Saturday.
There was no place in the matchday squad for flanker Peceli Yato, who left the field with concussion during Fiji's 39-21 defeat to Australia on Saturday.
Josh Matavesi was named at fly-half with his brother Samuel on the bench, while Mesulame Dolokoto, Jale Vatubua, and Filipo Nakosi will make their World Cup debuts.
Fiji (15-1)
Alivereti Veitokani; Filipo Nakosi, Semi Radradra, Jale Vatubua, Vereniki Goneva; Josh Matavesi, Henry Seniloli; Leone Nakarawa, Mosese Voka, Dominiko Waqaniburotu (capt); Api Ratuniyarawa, Tevita Ratuva; Manasa Saulo, Mesulame Dolokoto, Eroni Mawi
Replacements: Tuvere Vugakoto, Campese Ma'afu, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Tevita Cavubati, Samuel Matavesi, Nikola Matawalu, Ben Volavola, Levani Botia
