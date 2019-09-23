Eric Tinkler admits to worrying about his job as Maritzburg fails to win again

The men from KwaZulu-Natal lost 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns on the weekend as they made it six league games without a win.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid the ongoing sackings in the Absa Premiership, Eric Tinkler admitted he was worried about his job at Maritzburg United.

The men from KwaZulu-Natal lost 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns on the weekend as they made it six league games without a win.

Last week saw three coaches lose their jobs as Clinton Larsen, Cavin Johnson and Lionel Soccoia were fired from Chippa United, AmaZulu and Black Leopards respectively.

“We are always worried about our futures,” he laughed after the defeat on Monday. “In South Africa, you always have to worry about your future, that’s the nature of the game.”

Meanwhile, Pitso Mosimane insisted he was not concerned with Sundowns going unbeaten this season, as his only concern was winning the league.

The Brazilians have yet to lose in their opening six games, not that Mosimane is concerned about that record.

“We play two games and get two draws… that’s it, two points,” he explained. “You lose one match and in another match, I get three points. Being infatuated that I haven’t lost… you can play 30 games and get 30 points and you haven’t lost for the whole season, well done, but you’re gone (relegated)”.

Orlando Pirates suffered a 4-3 defeat to Bidvest Wits on Saturday.

They've now just won once in eight games and picked up eight points in six matches.

Despite victory being hard to come by, Rhulani Mokwena has assured fans he was the right man for the job.

“For me, it’s to always about focusing on being a better coach and that’s the most important thing. My aim is to put in the work every day and to make sure that I serve this club with the dignity it deserves”.

MTN8 finalists SuperSport United lost 3-1 to Polokwane City.

The defeat means they have conceded six goals in their last two games, not that Kaitano Tembo is concerned.

“I look into the performance of the guys,” he said. “If I’m happy with the performance, I don’t really mind about the way we concede. Sometimes you just have to take it and move on”.