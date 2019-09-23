EFF calls for suspension of police's Deena Moodley over corruption claims

This comes after the 'Sunday Independent' reported that Moodley looted Crime Intelligence funds under the pretext of investigating the EFF and Fees Must Fall leadership.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on the Police Minister and the SAPS to immediately suspend Major-General Deena Moodley following damning allegations of what they labeled theft and corruption.

This comes after the Sunday Independent reported that Moodley looted Crime Intelligence funds under the pretext of investigating the EFF and Fees Must Fall leadership.

The publication said that an internal report indicated that the top brass looted the Crime Intelligence fund of about R5.3 million for non-existent operations.

The red berets said that intelligence operations had been abused by high-ranking SAPS officials and this was one example that must be openly dealt with.