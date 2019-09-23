EFF calls for suspension of police's Deena Moodley over corruption claims
This comes after the 'Sunday Independent' reported that Moodley looted Crime Intelligence funds under the pretext of investigating the EFF and Fees Must Fall leadership.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on the Police Minister and the SAPS to immediately suspend Major-General Deena Moodley following damning allegations of what they labeled theft and corruption.
This comes after the Sunday Independent reported that Moodley looted Crime Intelligence funds under the pretext of investigating the EFF and Fees Must Fall leadership.
The publication said that an internal report indicated that the top brass looted the Crime Intelligence fund of about R5.3 million for non-existent operations.
The red berets said that intelligence operations had been abused by high-ranking SAPS officials and this was one example that must be openly dealt with.
EFF Calls on Immediate Action on Major General Deena Moodley Following Allegations of Abuse of Crime Intelligence Slush Fund. pic.twitter.com/6ZkFcaI7wJ— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 22, 2019
More in Politics
-
Ramaphosa visits Hlongwa’s home ahead of funeral
-
Roelofse tells Zondo Inquiry why he believed Mdluli was being protected
-
Zuma: Bavelile Hlongwa was different, incredibly intelligent
-
Pandor to meet African Diaspora representatives over xenophobic attacks
-
Summer maintenance but no power cuts planned, says Eskom
-
Bavelile Hlongwa dreamed of becoming ANC president, memorial service told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.