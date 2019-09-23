DUT students say they feel unsafe after Sandile Ndlovu dies of stabbing wounds

Sandile Ndlovu succumbed to his wounds at the weekend after he was stabbed in a lecture room at the Steve Biko campus two weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Students at the Durban University of Technology on Sunday said they did not feel safe on campus.

This after 21-year-old Sandile Ndlovu was stabbed in a lecture room at the Steve Biko campus two weeks ago.

He succumbed to his wounds at the weekend.

The head of security was suspended after it emerged there was no video footage of the incident.

South African Students Congress spokesperson Sandile Ngcobo said this was unacceptable: "We are exposed to crime, we are vulnerable but what we are saying as Sasco is that there is a need for institutions of higher learning to protect us."