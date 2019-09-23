Demawusa refuses to allow striking Metrobus members to return to work

The union has been on strike for a week over pay and office space at Metrobus offices.

JOHANNESBURG - The dispute between Metrobus and the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) is continuing, with the union refusing to allow its affiliates to return to work.

The company has refused to negotiate with Demawusa on pay as it is a minority union with limited bargaining power.

Metrobus said that it now had a Labour Court ruling that ordered employees to return to work.

Metrobus took Demawusa to the court on Friday to suspend its strike.

The court granted the company leave to appeal the union's strike notice.

Metrobus' Goodwill Shivhuri said: “The strike is suspended. Demawusa was given the right to go on strike by the Labour Court. The same Labour Court today is saying it’s setting aside that right for them. They cannot go on strike for the basis of those two demands they have made.”

But Demawusa’s Deon Makhura said they cannot return to work just yet: “Metrobus has been given leave to appeal.”

Shivhuri has promised commuters a smooth service on Monday.