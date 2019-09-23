Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan show off dance moves during Nyanga visit
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan arrived shortly before 1:30 pm on Monday and were welcomed by a marimba band and traditional dancers.
CAPE TOWN – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed off their dance moves during their first visit to Nyanga, in Cape Town, on Monday.
The royal couple arrived shortly before 1:30 pm and were welcomed by a marimba band and traditional dancers.
Until next time, friends ❤️🖤✊🏾🇿🇦🇬🇧#RoyalVisitSouthAfrica #sussexroyaltour @queenscomtrust pic.twitter.com/rLV9cJsAkh— The Justice Desk (@TheJusticeDesk) September 23, 2019
They were greeted with loud applause and cheers before their engagement at the Justice Desk, an empowerment initiative in Nyanga.
And it wasn’t long before the Duchess joined traditional dancers. Prince Harry also joined in on the fun.
The couple then moved through the crowd of mostly children, their warm engagement hinting that they too, are now parents - after the birth of Archie in May.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meet young wellwishers as they visit a Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township. #RoyalTourAfrica— Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) September 23, 2019
📷 @GettyImagesNews
and 📷 @PA pic.twitter.com/GBRGbwL8cV
The royals engaged with staff and community members at the Justice Project before heading to District Six.
The empowerment organisation is supported by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust and has assisted 213,000 vulnerable people with skills development since 2013.
#RoyalTourAfrica Following their visit to @TheJusticeDesk the Duke & Duchess od Sussex will visit the @District6Museum for their second engagement of the day. PB pic.twitter.com/l7me0yQ2tE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 23, 2019
#RoyalTourAfrica Prince Harry & wife Meghan have arrived at @TheJusticeDesk in #Nyanga pic.twitter.com/NGbw7potoI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 23, 2019
The Duke and Duchess meeting the community members here in Langa!🇬🇧🇿🇦#RoyalTourAfrica#SussexRoyalTour— The Justice Desk (@TheJusticeDesk) September 23, 2019
@queenscommtrust pic.twitter.com/oRycUqMyVW
