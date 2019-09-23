View all in Latest
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan show off dance moves during Nyanga visit

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan arrived shortly before 1:30 pm on Monday and were welcomed by a marimba band and traditional dancers.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Trinity Society Church in Nyanga, Cape Town on 23 September 2019. The stop is part of their African tour. They met with the founders of the human rights NPO, The Justice Desk. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Trinity Society Church in Nyanga, Cape Town on 23 September 2019. The stop is part of their African tour. They met with the founders of the human rights NPO, The Justice Desk. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed off their dance moves during their first visit to Nyanga, in Cape Town, on Monday.

The royal couple arrived shortly before 1:30 pm and were welcomed by a marimba band and traditional dancers.

They were greeted with loud applause and cheers before their engagement at the Justice Desk, an empowerment initiative in Nyanga.

And it wasn’t long before the Duchess joined traditional dancers. Prince Harry also joined in on the fun.

GALLERY: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle visit Cape Town

The couple then moved through the crowd of mostly children, their warm engagement hinting that they too, are now parents - after the birth of Archie in May.

The royals engaged with staff and community members at the Justice Project before heading to District Six.

The empowerment organisation is supported by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust and has assisted 213,000 vulnerable people with skills development since 2013.

