CT to welcome Harry, Meghan on first leg of southern Africa tour

Over the next three days, Harry and Meghan will engage with various communities across Cape Town.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Picture: @sussexroyal/instagram.com
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Picture: @sussexroyal/instagram.com
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Mother City will on Monday welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the first day of their tour to South Africa and some of its neighbours.

The 10-day tour will keep the royals busy, with a total of 35 engagements on their itinerary.

Over the next three days, Harry and Meghan will engage with various communities across Cape Town.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will have a busy first day, with three events scheduled.

They will be welcomed by British High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey, who tweeted that he was looking forward to their visit.

The 10-day tour officially starts on Monday afternoon with a visit to a township in Cape Town where the royals will meet locals – the details of this event has, however, been kept secret.

After this, they will head to District 6 where they will tour the museum and learn about the history of the area. During this stop they will also meet former residents of the area who were forcibly relocated during apartheid.

A busy first day ends in District 6 where Harry and Meghan will join a local cooking activity.

It's not clear if South Africans will get a glimpse of the couple's five-month-old son, Archie, but speculation is that there are plans to have the youngster at some of the engagements.

