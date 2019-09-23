CT to welcome Harry, Meghan on first leg of southern Africa tour
Over the next three days, Harry and Meghan will engage with various communities across Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - The Mother City will on Monday welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the first day of their tour to South Africa and some of its neighbours.
The 10-day tour will keep the royals busy, with a total of 35 engagements on their itinerary.
Over the next three days, Harry and Meghan will engage with various communities across Cape Town.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will have a busy first day, with three events scheduled.
They will be welcomed by British High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey, who tweeted that he was looking forward to their visit.
The 10-day tour officially starts on Monday afternoon with a visit to a township in Cape Town where the royals will meet locals – the details of this event has, however, been kept secret.
After this, they will head to District 6 where they will tour the museum and learn about the history of the area. During this stop they will also meet former residents of the area who were forcibly relocated during apartheid.
A busy first day ends in District 6 where Harry and Meghan will join a local cooking activity.
It's not clear if South Africans will get a glimpse of the couple's five-month-old son, Archie, but speculation is that there are plans to have the youngster at some of the engagements.
Popular in Local
-
Survivors of Ou Kaapse Weg crash knew vehicle wasn't roadworthy
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 21 September 2019
-
Aarto will help reduce fatalities, says dept after bloody weekend on roads
-
Pandor to reiterate SA’s regret over xenophobic attacks in her address at UN
-
Demawusa refuses to allow striking Metrobus members to return to work
-
EFF calls for suspension of police's Deena Moodley over corruption claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.