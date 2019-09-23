CT police arrest 3 hijackers in separate incidents
Early on Sunday morning, police gave chase after being alerted to a hijacking in Mfuleni in which a motorist was shot and wounded.
CAPE TOWN - Three hijackers have been arrested in separate incidents in Cape Town.
During the pursuit, a pedestrian was knocked down and killed.
One of the suspects was eventually arrested. Two accomplices were still at large.
In a separate hijacking, a hijacker was shot and wounded in Khayelitsha.
The man and another suspect were taken into custody.
