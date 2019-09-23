View all in Latest
CT police arrest 3 hijackers in separate incidents

Early on Sunday morning, police gave chase after being alerted to a hijacking in Mfuleni in which a motorist was shot and wounded.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three hijackers have been arrested in separate incidents in Cape Town.

Early on Sunday morning, police gave chase after being alerted to a hijacking in Mfuleni in which a motorist was shot and wounded.

During the pursuit, a pedestrian was knocked down and killed.

One of the suspects was eventually arrested. Two accomplices were still at large.

In a separate hijacking, a hijacker was shot and wounded in Khayelitsha.

The man and another suspect were taken into custody.

