Court to rule on transgender woman's right to express her gender in prison

Jade September, who is currently serving a 15-year sentence for murdering one of her clients in 2013, turned to the Equality Court in November last year for the right to dress as a woman, in spite of being in a male prison.

CAPE TOWN - A transgender woman and former sex worker fighting for her rights in a men's prison is expected to hear the outcome of her case in Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Jade September took the Department of Justice and Correctional Services to court last November for denying her the right to express her gender in prison.

September is currently serving a 15-year sentence at the Helderstroom Maximum Prison in Caledon for murdering one of her clients in 2013.

While incarcerated at the Helderstroom Maximum Prison in Caledon, her lawyers argued that she was singled out, harassed and unfairly discriminated against for expressing her identity as a transgender woman.

It also emerged that September was at one stage placed in solitary confinement for 17 days in 2016.

The LGBTQI community has rallied its support behind September.

Judgment in the matter is expected to be handed down in the Western Cape High Court on Monday afternoon.