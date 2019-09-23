Court to make another ruling on Moyo, Old Mutual case
The company approached the court for clarity on whether its ruling in July meant that Peter Moyo had to return to his post immediately.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg will on Monday morning rule on whether the Old Mutual board was in contempt of court for barring former CEO Peter Moyo from returning to work.
The court had found that the board led by chair Trevor Manuel was wrong to fire Moyo over his handling of a conflict of interest regarding payments to NMT Capital, a company he co-founded.
The company fired Moyo again last month despite the matter still being before the courts.
