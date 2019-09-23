Court defers judgment in contempt of court matter between Moyo, Old Mutual

The court has decided instead to allow the matter to be heard on an urgent basis and it has given both parties 30 days to submit further evidence.

The Johannesburg High Court has deferred judgment on whether Old Mutual defied its court order by refusing to reinstate Peter Moyo as CEO.



Old Mutual fired Moyo in June in a dispute related to a conflict of interest. He was later reinstated by a judge but the insurer did not allow him to return to work.

Judge Cassim Moosa has allowed the second letter that sacked Moyo to be considered as evidence.

"The applicant is granted leave to deliver a further affidavit in terms of rule 65E of the uniform rules of court. The affidavit, annexed to the notice of motion, together with annexure A thereof being a letter of the first respondent to the applicant dated 21 August 2019, is admitted."