Court defers judgment in contempt of court matter between Moyo, Old Mutual
The court has decided instead to allow the matter to be heard on an urgent basis and it has given both parties 30 days to submit further evidence.
The Johannesburg High Court has deferred judgment on whether Old Mutual defied its court order by refusing to reinstate Peter Moyo as CEO.
The court has decided instead to allow the matter to be heard on an urgent basis.
It has given both parties 30 days to submit further evidence.
Old Mutual fired Moyo in June in a dispute related to a conflict of interest. He was later reinstated by a judge but the insurer did not allow him to return to work.
Judge Cassim Moosa has allowed the second letter that sacked Moyo to be considered as evidence.
"The applicant is granted leave to deliver a further affidavit in terms of rule 65E of the uniform rules of court. The affidavit, annexed to the notice of motion, together with annexure A thereof being a letter of the first respondent to the applicant dated 21 August 2019, is admitted."
More in Business
-
Court to make another ruling on Moyo, Old Mutual case
-
Rand firmer against dollar, seen on backfoot
-
Metrobus routes operational but Demawusa insists strike still on
-
Demawusa refuses to allow striking Metrobus members to return to work
-
British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding hundreds of thousands
-
Joseph Mathunjwa re-elected as Amcu president
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.