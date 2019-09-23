CoJ: No water for Sandton Gautrain Station until R8m bill paid
Water supply was cut off two weeks ago after property company Cedar Park apparently failed to pay municipal rates since 2013.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said that the water supply would not be restored at the Gautrain station in Sandton until it received an R8 million payment from property company Cedar Park.
Water supply was cut off two weeks ago after the company apparently failed to pay municipal rates since 2013.
The matter was in the High Court on Friday and the property company has been given two weeks to make a payment.
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said the city could not give Cedar Park preferential treatment.
"We’ve got our residents out there who are financially suppressed, we don’t know why the previous administration made such a deal with Cedar Park."
