Body of Eugene Commons (11) found at dumpsite in PE
Local
The boy had visible injuries around his neck and burn marks on his face and stomach.
CAPE TOWN - A body of an 11-year-old boy has been discovered at a dumpsite in Missionvale, in Port Elizabeth on Monday morning.
Eugene Commons had visible injuries around his neck and burn marks on his face and stomach.
The police’s Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said: “The boy was last seen at around 5 pm on Sunday. He was seen walking with friends in the street. His parents said he often slept over at his friends' homes and they were not worried when he did not return home.”
