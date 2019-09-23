Nzimande cautions Solidarity against calling their institution 'a university'

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande said the current legal framework didn’t permit private institutions to be called universities.

DURBAN - Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande on Monday cautioned trade union Solidarity to stop calling its new planned higher education institution a university.

He said the union must ensure that its planned Afrikaans-private facility did not discriminate on the basis of race as this could result in it not being approved in the first place. Nzimande said he had not received a formal application from Solidarity on its plans to build the institution.

“There is no private higher education institution in South Africa today that can call itself a university, it’s illegal,” he said.

He said his department was in the process of establishing the legal framework for registration of private colleges and universities.

“Once the new framework is in place, private institutions that meet the requirements and are registered, then they may use the word university in their legal name.”

Nzimande said all private institutions should ensure that they honour the Bill of Rights and follow national goals of integration and cohesion, including the use of any of the official languages.