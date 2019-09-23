Nzimande announces plans to deal with safety issues at universities
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande on Monday announced new plans to deal with safety issues at universities across the country, including the allocation of over R200 million for student housing development.
This after students at the University of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal held several demonstrations to highlight security and accommodation concerns at the institution.
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is in Durban to address issues of unrest that have recently engulfed tertiary institutions in KZN, particularly UniZulu and DUT. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/OLaQMHZ1af— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 23, 2019
Nzimande said the funds would be used to refurbish lectures and student residences.
This intervention came after Durban University of Technology student Sandile Ndlovu was stabbed in a lecture hall at the university’s Steve Biko campus earlier in September. Ndlovu succumbed to his wounds in hospital at the weekend.
Nzimande said plans were underway to address the students' concerns.
“My department has included the University of Zululand as part of our student housing infrastructure programme currently being implemented across the country. An amount of R235 million has been earmarked for this student housing development,” he said.
