Nzimande announces plans to deal with safety issues at universities

This after students at University of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal held several demonstrations to highlight security and accommodation concerns at the institution.

FILE: Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS.
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande on Monday announced new plans to deal with safety issues at universities across the country, including the allocation of over R200 million for student housing development.

This after students at the University of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal held several demonstrations to highlight security and accommodation concerns at the institution.

Nzimande said the funds would be used to refurbish lectures and student residences.

This intervention came after Durban University of Technology student Sandile Ndlovu was stabbed in a lecture hall at the university’s Steve Biko campus earlier in September. Ndlovu succumbed to his wounds in hospital at the weekend.

Nzimande said plans were underway to address the students' concerns.

“My department has included the University of Zululand as part of our student housing infrastructure programme currently being implemented across the country. An amount of R235 million has been earmarked for this student housing development,” he said.

