McCarthy insists he's yet to put a finger on what's missing in City

Cape Town City FC is currently on the eleventh spot in the Absa Premiership standings after four draws, one win and losing one game.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy was left disappointed after a 1-1 draw to Golden Arrows at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

City is currently on the eleventh spot in the Absa Premiership standings after four draws, one win and losing one game.

Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa's late penalty saw the KZN-based side walk away with a point against struggling Citizens.

Fans were entertained by the return of the league at the venue after stadium management had previously said it was not ready to host any football games earlier this season.

McCarthy threw some harsh words to his side, saying at this stage, it was not clear if they wanted to contest for a top spot.

"We don't look like a team that is going to contest for the second, third or fourth place at this moment in time, it's just... something is missing there and I'm yet to put my finger on it. We're throwing points away like there's no tomorrow," said McCarthy.

"Teams are... Maritzburg United, for an example, would bite someone's arm for a point and we look like a team that can pick up three points. Most games when we enter on the pitch, we're not grabbing it, we're not ruthless, we're just no there yet. So it is disappointing."

City will travel to Orlando Stadium this Saturday to face Orlando Pirates who lost 4-3 to Bidvest Wits over the weekend.

And McCarty doesn't believe his side is ready for the high flying Bucs.

"The short mindset of saying 'we face Pirates this week, so let's play well,' I don't think that can sit well with me because I can't coach players who have that small mentality of preparing for big games and up their game. But the games that matter most and games that win you the league, they don't show up, I just can't."