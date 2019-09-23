Bemawu: SABC breached internal policy over Alan Visser's interim position

In a statement, Bemawu said the SABC appointed Alan Visser in August to act as the group executive for commercial enterprises without adhering to its Delegation of Authority Framework.

JOHANNESBURG - The Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) has accused the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) of breaching its own internal governance policy on the delegation of staff within the public broadcaster.

In a letter addressed to SABC management on Monday, seen by Eyewitness News, Bemawu said the SABC appointed Alan Visser in August to act as the group executive of commercial enterprises after the suspension of Tshifhiwa Mulaudzi, in April, without adhering to its Delegation of Authority Framework.

The policy requires all sub-delegations of authority to be commensurate with the employee’s role in the SABC. Visser was the SABC’s project manager in the technology division, which entailed the management of projects in the engineering services department.

Bemawu said Visser came from a very junior position, which had nothing to do with sales and marketing.

“This position is vastly different from his substantive position, and not remotely in his field of expertise or day-to-day work. There are other employees able, capable and qualified to act in the same division, who is on a day-to-day basis involved with sales and marketing,” said Bemawu’s spokesperson Hannes du Buisson in the letter.

“Sales and marketing does not commensurate with Visser’s role in the SABC,” he added.

The union said on 14 August, it wrote to former SABC COO Craig van Rooyen to raise the matter but he never gave them a response. However, on 16 August the public broadcaster’s group executive of human resources responded to their letter and did not deny their allegations against Visser's interim appointment.

“We are of the view it is grossly negligent and borders on reckless conduct to place an unqualified person in terms of sales and marketing, that has no clue how that highly specialised environment works, in charge of the ‘engine room’ of the SABC that is ‘critical important’ for the financial sustainability of the SABC,” Du Buisson said.

The SABC said it could not comment on the matter as yet.