Alleged rhino poachers break bail conditions, reportedly flee Zimbabwe

The seven were arrested nine months ago after police found more than 20 kilogrammes of rhino horn pieces stashed in a house they rented in Victoria Falls. They denied the charges.

HARARE - Seven suspects accused of possessing nearly $1 million worth of rhino horn in Zimbabwe have broken their bail conditions and reportedly fled the country.

The seven, who are from China, were arrested late last year in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

Defence lawyer Givemore Mvhiringi confirmed to EWN that the seven did not report to police in line with their bail conditions. However, he could not confirm whether his clients had left the country.

The seven were arrested nine months ago after police found more than 20 kilogrammes of rhino horn pieces stashed in a house they rented in Victoria Falls. They denied the charges.

Part of their bail conditions required the men to stay in town and to report to police three times a day.

Police sources told state media that the seven may have fled to neighbouring Mozambique.