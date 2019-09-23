Alleged rhino poachers break bail conditions, reportedly flee Zimbabwe
The seven were arrested nine months ago after police found more than 20 kilogrammes of rhino horn pieces stashed in a house they rented in Victoria Falls. They denied the charges.
HARARE - Seven suspects accused of possessing nearly $1 million worth of rhino horn in Zimbabwe have broken their bail conditions and reportedly fled the country.
The seven, who are from China, were arrested late last year in the resort town of Victoria Falls.
Defence lawyer Givemore Mvhiringi confirmed to EWN that the seven did not report to police in line with their bail conditions. However, he could not confirm whether his clients had left the country.
The seven were arrested nine months ago after police found more than 20 kilogrammes of rhino horn pieces stashed in a house they rented in Victoria Falls. They denied the charges.
Part of their bail conditions required the men to stay in town and to report to police three times a day.
Police sources told state media that the seven may have fled to neighbouring Mozambique.
Popular in Africa
-
Grace asked to rest, not attend day 2 of viewing Mugabe's body
-
Four candidates to run for Botswana president
-
Mnangagwa reveals Mugabe was being treated for cancer before his death
-
11 longest-serving African leaders
-
Seven children killed in Nairobi classroom collapse
-
SACP concerned by ongoing doctor strike in Zimbabwe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.