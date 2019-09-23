Africa: Round the clock monitoring biggest challenge for WC traffic officials
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said that their biggest challenge on the roads was a lack of 24-hour police monitoring.
The provincial traffic department was one of the few units that policed roads on a 24-hour basis.
Africa said that most accidents occurred outside of peak hours and on weekends.
"The main problem is that all of our law enforcers, traffic officials need to render 24/7 service to the public out there. And I'm urging all other agencies to come on board with us. Most of our gruesome accidents and crashes occur between 10pm at night and 6am in the morning, especially over weekends."
This weekend 23 people were killed.
In one accident alone, 10 workers were killed when the construction vehicle they were travelling in crashed on Ou Kaapse Weg.
