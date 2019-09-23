Aarto will help reduce fatalities, says dept after bloody weekend on roads
JOHANNESBURG - More than 40 people have been killed on the country's roads since Thursday.
The accidents occurred in the Western Cape, the Free State, Kwazulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
In the Western Cape, 23 people were killed in separate accidents.
Ten construction workers were killed when the brakes of the bakkie they were travelling in failed in the early hours of Sunday morning.
In Mpumalanga, just outside Middelburg, four people were killed in a collision between two vehicles along the N4.
Eleven people lost their lives on the R37 near Chuene Resort in a collision between a vehicle and a cash-in-transit van.
In KwaZulu-Natal on the M25 Highway, two minibus taxis collided leaving six dead.
In another accident, four people were killed after the bakkie they were travelling in overturned along the R500 outside Fochville.
Transport Department Director-General Alec Moemi said they were concerned: "On the eve of Transport Month, we are looking at launching a huge 365-day road safety campaign."
He said the launch of the demerit system, Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences, would go a long way in reducing road fatalities.
