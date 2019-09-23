Aarto will help reduce fatalities, says dept after bloody weekend on roads

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Aarto will help reduce fatalities, says dept after bloody weekend on roads

The accidents occurred in the Western Cape, The Free State, Kwazulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Four people were killed after the bakkie they were travelling in overturned along the R500 outside Fochville on 19 September 2019. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
Four people were killed after the bakkie they were travelling in overturned along the R500 outside Fochville on 19 September 2019. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - More than 40 people have been killed on the country's roads since Thursday.

The accidents occurred in the Western Cape, the Free State, Kwazulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

In the Western Cape, 23 people were killed in separate accidents.

Ten construction workers were killed when the brakes of the bakkie they were travelling in failed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In Mpumalanga, just outside Middelburg, four people were killed in a collision between two vehicles along the N4.

Eleven people lost their lives on the R37 near Chuene Resort in a collision between a vehicle and a cash-in-transit van.

In KwaZulu-Natal on the M25 Highway, two minibus taxis collided leaving six dead.

In another accident, four people were killed after the bakkie they were travelling in overturned along the R500 outside Fochville.

Transport Department Director-General Alec Moemi said they were concerned: "On the eve of Transport Month, we are looking at launching a huge 365-day road safety campaign."

He said the launch of the demerit system, Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences, would go a long way in reducing road fatalities.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA