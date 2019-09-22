WC Transport MEC calls for probe into Ou Kaapse Weg crash

Nine people were declared dead on the scene of a crash that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning, while the tenth person died in hospital a few hours later.

CAPE TOWN – Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has called for a full investigation following the deaths of ten construction workers who were killed in a crash on Cape Town's Ou Kaapse Weg during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The open-topped bakkie was transporting 23 contract workers at the time of the accident.

It's believed its brakes of the bakkie failed and the driver lost control of the vehicle along Ou Kaapse Weg.

The search for the driver, who fled the scene following the crash, continues.

Madikizela said he would make sure the workers’ employer is identified.

“If this information is not forthcoming, I need to then visit the survivors so that I can hear for myself. I don’t know where the workers were travelling from at 2 am in the morning.”

It's believed the workers were travelling home from their workplace when the accident occurred.