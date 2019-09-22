View all in Latest
Suspect wounded and arrested in Nyanga shootout

One suspect has been arrested while another managed to escape when they were involved in a shootout with police.

Police arrested one man who was involved in a shootout with officers after they approached him and another suspect in Nyanga on Saturday, 21 September 2019. Picture: Saps/Twitter
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who fled after firing shots at officers in Nyanga on Saturday.

Officers on patrol approached two suspicious-looking men during the early hours of Sunday morning.
One man was arrested while the other managed to escape.

The Police's Andre Traut said, “The freedom of the suspect who decided to shoot at police during national police safety month was short-lived. Members on patrol in Nyanga approached two armed suspects who refused to surrender."

Trout said the suspects fired at the officers while attempting to get away.

“One of our officers returned fire and in the process the suspects was wounded and arrested.”
The 9mm pistol and ammunition in his possession was confiscated.

Meanwhile, police minister Bheki Cele has commended officers who shot and killed nine suspects in Isipingo near Durban on Saturday.

The gang were involved in a shootout with officers when the police pounced on them after receiving a tip off on a planned business robbery in the area.

All nine suspects died at the scene, while a tenth man who survived the incident will appear in court on charges of attempted robbery and attempted murder.

