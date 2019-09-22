Suspect wounded and arrested in Nyanga shootout
One suspect has been arrested while another managed to escape when they were involved in a shootout with police.
CAPE TOWN – Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who fled after firing shots at officers in Nyanga on Saturday.
Officers on patrol approached two suspicious-looking men during the early hours of Sunday morning.
One man was arrested while the other managed to escape.
The Police's Andre Traut said, “The freedom of the suspect who decided to shoot at police during national police safety month was short-lived. Members on patrol in Nyanga approached two armed suspects who refused to surrender."
Trout said the suspects fired at the officers while attempting to get away.
“One of our officers returned fire and in the process the suspects was wounded and arrested.”
The 9mm pistol and ammunition in his possession was confiscated.
#sapsWC In the early hours of this morning, members on patrol approached 2 armed suspects who refused to surrender. They fled & fired shots at the police. One suspect was wounded & arrested, his accomplice evade arrest and is being sought. SWhttps://t.co/QtIOuT7xqR pic.twitter.com/gnxhmVLml8— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 21, 2019
Meanwhile, police minister Bheki Cele has commended officers who shot and killed nine suspects in Isipingo near Durban on Saturday.
The gang were involved in a shootout with officers when the police pounced on them after receiving a tip off on a planned business robbery in the area.
All nine suspects died at the scene, while a tenth man who survived the incident will appear in court on charges of attempted robbery and attempted murder.
Popular in Local
-
11 people killed in Limpopo head on collision
-
Man accused of stuffing dead partner’s body in steel case arrested
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 21 September 2019
-
Nzimande calls for speedy arrest and prosecution in DUT murder case
-
EFF: NPA descision on Esidimeni sends ‘terrible message’ to SA public
-
WC Transport MEC calls for probe into Ou Kaapse Weg crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.