SACP concerned by ongoing doctor strike in Zimbabwe
The organisation said one way to solve the challenge of a weeks-long strike by Zimbabwean doctors is to lift all sanctions against the struggling country.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) has said it's concerned by a doctors’ strike in Zimbabwe which has adversely affected health services.
The organisation said one way to solve the challenges is to lift all sanctions against the struggling country.
Doctors in Harare have been demonstrating against low salaries in the last two weeks.
SACP spokesperson Aalex Mashilo said they're calling on the international community to act.
“We are calling on the United States of America and its European Union allies to lift sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe. But this lifting of sanctions must be tied to an end to the suppression of the human and democratic rights of the citizens of Zimbabwe.”
At the same time, the Zimbabwe High Court on Thursday ordered police not to interfere with a march by doctors to demand the whereabouts of their missing leader, Peter Magombeyi.
On Wednesday, riot police blocked the doctors from marching to Parliament to deliver a petition over Magombeyi, who hasn’t been seen since his alleged abduction five days ago.
The ruling by High Court Judge Clement Phiri was in response to an urgent application filed by the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA).
The judge ordered police not to interfere with Thursday’s planned march from Harare’s main Parirenyatwa hospital to Parliament.
The ZHDA wanted to petition MPs to help find Magombeyi, abducted from his home in Harare on Saturday night.
The ruling party claimed the abduction was staged to discredit the government ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa was due to attend next week.
The doctors alleged that their members were regularly threatened with death for refusing government pay offers.
Popular in Africa
-
WHO: Tanzania not sharing information on suspected Ebola
-
Traditional beliefs, rituals fuel tensions over Mugabe's funeral
-
1,500 flee homes in SA amid xenophobic violence: UN
-
11 longest-serving African leaders
-
Anti-Sisi protests break out in Egypt, several arrested
-
Congo to deploy second Ebola vaccine
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.