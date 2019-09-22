SACP concerned by ongoing doctor strike in Zimbabwe

The organisation said one way to solve the challenge of a weeks-long strike by Zimbabwean doctors is to lift all sanctions against the struggling country.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) has said it's concerned by a doctors’ strike in Zimbabwe which has adversely affected health services.

The organisation said one way to solve the challenges is to lift all sanctions against the struggling country.

Doctors in Harare have been demonstrating against low salaries in the last two weeks.

SACP spokesperson Aalex Mashilo said they're calling on the international community to act.

“We are calling on the United States of America and its European Union allies to lift sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe. But this lifting of sanctions must be tied to an end to the suppression of the human and democratic rights of the citizens of Zimbabwe.”

At the same time, the Zimbabwe High Court on Thursday ordered police not to interfere with a march by doctors to demand the whereabouts of their missing leader, Peter Magombeyi.

On Wednesday, riot police blocked the doctors from marching to Parliament to deliver a petition over Magombeyi, who hasn’t been seen since his alleged abduction five days ago.

The ruling by High Court Judge Clement Phiri was in response to an urgent application filed by the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA).

The judge ordered police not to interfere with Thursday’s planned march from Harare’s main Parirenyatwa hospital to Parliament.

The ZHDA wanted to petition MPs to help find Magombeyi, abducted from his home in Harare on Saturday night.

The ruling party claimed the abduction was staged to discredit the government ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa was due to attend next week.

The doctors alleged that their members were regularly threatened with death for refusing government pay offers.