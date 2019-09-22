SA slowly turning tide against rhino poaching, says Barbara Creecy
The minister said rhino poaching has continued to decline, in part due to tougher court prosecutions and anti-poaching strategies, such as specialised sniffer dogs to help detect smuggled horns.
CAPE TOWN - Bringing local communities into mainstream conservation was vital to South African efforts aimed at curbing rhino poaching that has steadily declined from a peak of 1,215 animals killed five years ago, Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy said on Sunday.
South Africa, with one of the world’s largest rhino populations, is battling organised crime syndicates targeting its national and private parks as strong demand in Asian markets, where the rhino horn is prized as an ingredient in traditional medicines, fuels the slaughter.
While horns are widely believed to hold aphrodisiac properties, scientists say this is not so.
“We will redouble our efforts to make sure that communities who live on the borders of our parks benefit from conservation and the biodiversity economy so they are not vulnerable to recruitment by syndicated poaching operations,” Creecy said in a statement on World Rhino Day.
She said rhino poaching has continued to decline, in part due to tougher court prosecutions and anti-poaching strategies, such as specialised sniffer dogs to help detect smuggled horns.
From January to June 2019, the number of rhino poached countrywide stood at 318, compared to 386 killed during the same period last year, Creecy said.
More than half of the rhinos killed this year - 190 animals - were found in SA’s vast Kruger National Park in the north of the country, where a total of 1,202 incursions and poacher activities were reported in the first six months to June.
“Although the battle to end poaching is far from over, we are proud to say that our efforts as a government, as private rhino owners, and as concerned citizens, are paying dividends as we continue to implement the Integrated Strategic Approach to the management of rhino,” said Creecy.
Estimates vary but South Africa is believed to have up to 80% of an estimated global population of over 20,000 rhinoceroses, making it the centre of the poaching crisis. There is an international ban on the trade in rhino horn.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 21 September 2019
-
EFF: NPA descision on Esidimeni sends ‘terrible message’ to SA public
-
Man accused of stuffing dead partner’s body in steel case arrested
-
Metrobus says strike over, Demawusa vows to continue bus strike
-
11 people killed in Limpopo head on collision
-
Nzimande: Suspended DUT security head was responsible for student safety
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.