Rand Water working to restore water at Helen Joseph Hospital - health dept
The hospital was only dealing with emergencies in a bid to use water sparingly.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department on Sunday confirmed that Helen Joseph Hospital was without water since Saturday after a water pipe burst in the area.
Rand Water was working in the area to ensure that water was restored.
The hospital was only dealing with emergencies in a bid to use the resource sparingly.
Kwara Kekana, the spokesperson for the province’s health MEC, Dr Bandile Masuku, said: “Rand Water is on-site attending to the problem together with the facility management unit. Rand Water in Johannesburg has already filled two water tanks for the purposes of assisting Helen Joseph Hospital, and the operating theatre unit is currently only dealing with emergencies cases.”
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 21 September 2019
-
EFF: NPA descision on Esidimeni sends ‘terrible message’ to SA public
-
Man accused of stuffing dead partner’s body in steel case arrested
-
Metrobus says strike over, Demawusa vows to continue bus strike
-
Nzimande: Suspended DUT security head was responsible for student safety
-
11 people killed in Limpopo head on collision
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.