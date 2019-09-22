Rand Water working to restore water at Helen Joseph Hospital - health dept

The hospital was only dealing with emergencies in a bid to use water sparingly.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department on Sunday confirmed that Helen Joseph Hospital was without water since Saturday after a water pipe burst in the area.

Rand Water was working in the area to ensure that water was restored.

Kwara Kekana, the spokesperson for the province’s health MEC, Dr Bandile Masuku, said: “Rand Water is on-site attending to the problem together with the facility management unit. Rand Water in Johannesburg has already filled two water tanks for the purposes of assisting Helen Joseph Hospital, and the operating theatre unit is currently only dealing with emergencies cases.”