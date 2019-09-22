Pandor in New York for UN General Assembly
Naledi Pandor will attend meetings with South African embassy officials and the ministerial delegation before this week’s 74th session of the UN General Assembly kicks off.
NEW YORK – Minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor is due to arrive in New York City on Sunday, where she will be taking part in the United Nations General Assembly, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
She will attend meetings with South African embassy officials and the ministerial delegation before this week’s 74th session of the UN General Assembly kicks off.
This is Pandor’s first visit to the UN in the international and co-operation role.
She is expected to address the UN general debate where world leaders will gather this week.
This year’s theme is: “Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion’.
