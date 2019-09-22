Nzimande: Suspended DUT security head was responsible for student safety

The minister welcomed the suspension of the head of security at DUT following an attack on Sandile Ndlovu who died on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Blade Nzimande, said on Sunday the head of security at Durban University of Technology (DUT) where first-year student Sandile Ndlovu was stabbed in the head, had the responsibility to ensure that there were proper security measures in place.

Nldovu died on Saturday after he was stabbed at a lecture hall at the university’s Steve Biko campus earlier this month.

The head of security at the learning institution was suspended after students took to the streets to raise the alarm over security issues at DUT.

They claimed they didn't feel safe and that they were being terrorised by a local gang in the area.

Following the attack on Ndlovu, DUT was unable to produce any surveillance footage.

Nzimande said it was also the head of security’s responsibility to ensure the installation and monitoring of video cameras that could have been significant in the arrest of the suspects.

“Our institutions are a place of teaching and learning and not places to breed criminals and lawlessness. I therefore expect the university management to safeguard the lives of everyone on campus including the university property.”

‘THE NATION HAS LOST AN ENGINEER IN THE MAKING’

While calling for the speedy arrest and prosecution of those involved, Nzimande also directed DUT's council to ensure that the university management gave the Ndlovu family the necessary support.

Nzimande’s spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “Minister Nzimande said that in Sandile the Ndlovu family and the entire nation has lost an engineer in the making who could have been instrumental in addressing challenges in our economy; particularly those that might have been brought in by the fourth industrial revolution.”

SECURITY WOES NOT NEW TO DUT CAMPUSES

In August, DUT ordered an independent inquiry into the murder of student activist Mlungisi Madonsela.

He was shot allegedly by a private security guard during student protests earlier this year.

In June, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced it would not prosecute due to insufficient evidence, however, it made a U-turn in August after students marched to the Durban City Hall in protest to that decision.

DUT said it would call on experts to investigate the violence that led to Madonsela's death.

Additional reporting by Nkosikhona Duma