Nzimande calls for speedy arrest and prosecution in DUT murder case

Sandile Ndlovu succumbed to injuries he sustained when he was stabbed in a lecture room at DUT’s Steve Biko campus lecture hall earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG – The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Dr Blade Nzimande said he is deeply saddened by the death of Durban University of Technology (DUT) student, Sandile Ndlovu.

In a statement released on Sunday, Nzimande expressed his condolences to the 18-year-old Industrial engineering student who was attacked in the lecture hall of the Steve Biko Campus of the University earlier this month.

Ndlovu’s family confirmed he passed away on Saturday after spending time in the intensive care unit where he was on life support due to extensive brain damage.

Nzimande said, “I urge our criminal justice system to ensure a speedy arrest and prosecution of the people responsible for Sandile’s death.”

While the family of the murdered first year student said on Sunday that they are in consultation with their lawyers on what the next move should be, Nzimande has welcomed the suspension of the head of security at the institution.

Meanwhile, student organisation the South African Students Congress (Sasco) said they don’t feel safe on campuses.

“We are exposed to crime, we are vulnerable. But what we are saying as Sasco is that there is a need for the institutes of higher learning to protect us.”