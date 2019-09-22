Mutizwa's scores last on as Golden Arrows and Cape Town City play to a draw

Fans were entertained by the return of the league at the venue after management had previously said it's not ready to host any football games earlier this season.

CAPE TOWN - Knox Mutizwa's late penalty saw Golden Arrows walk away with a point in their Absa Premiership clash against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams started off with a high pace, with an early penalty shout after five minutes from the Citizens as captain Thamsanqa Mkhize was pulled down by Arrows defender, but referee Victor Gomes waved it away.

Within fifteen minutes, City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh was called into action after Arrows’ attack fired a dangerous shot.

Both sides looked dangerous and attacking but it remained goalless after thirty-five minutes.

Just before the half time break, City defender Taariq Fielies fired a shot from a corner kick but Arrows keeper Edmore Sibanda denied him.

In the 51st minute the Citizens broke the deadlock as a Kermit Erasmus well timed header put the home side 1-0 up.

In search of an equalizer, Michael Gumede had a dangerous effort, but it was over the cross bar.

Five minutes before stoppage time, Arrows were awarded a penalty after Sibusiso Sibeko was fouled in the box by Ebrahim Seedat.

Substitute Knox Mutizwa converted to equalize as the game ended 1-1.

The result sees City remain 11th on the log, with 7 points collected from six games.

Arrows are fifth with 9 points.