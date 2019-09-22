Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter split?
The 26-year-old pop star and Carter, have decided to go their separate ways after less than two months of dating, although the high-profile duo intend to remain friends.
LONDON – Chart-topping pop star Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have reportedly split.
The 26-year-old pop star and Carter, have decided to go their separate ways after less than two months of dating, although the high-profile duo intend to remain friends.
An insider told PEOPLE: "Miley and Kaitlyn broke up. They're still friends."
The couple started dating following her much-discussed split from movie star Liam Hemsworth.
And although her relationship with Carter has ended in abrupt fashion, she intends to remain on good terms with the blonde beauty.
The source added: "They've been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they're just not in a romantic relationship anymore."
Meanwhile, Cyrus previously denied rumours she cheated on Hemsworth prior to their split.
The chart-topping singer confessed to making numerous mistakes during her young years, but insisted she was committed to trying to make their marriage work.
She explained: "I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide.
"It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20's. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I've experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom.
"I f***ed up and cheated in relationships when I was young.
"I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong.
"I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Hemsworth a penis cake for his birthday and licking it.
"I swung on a wrecking ball naked.
"There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history.
"But the truth is, once Hemsworth had I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. (sic)"
More in Lifestyle
-
Jennifer Lopez closes Versace Milan show in that jungle dress
-
Hugh Jackman banned from daughter's class
-
Lil Nas X wouldn't have come out if he was at home
-
Ndlovu Youth Choir arrive home to loud cheers, love and hugs
-
SA counts down to Prince Harry, Markle & Archie's visit
-
Brad Pitt recalls defending Gwyneth Paltrow from Harvey Weinstein
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.