Metrobus says strike over, Demawusa vows to continue bus strike
The company took Demawusa to the Labour Court on Friday where they were granted to appeal the strike notice.
JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus on Sunday reassured commuters that its services would be up and running on Monday after a week of suspended operations.
This was despite the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) insisting that its strike would continue this week.
The union said this did not mean that its strike was suspended.
Demawusa was demanding better pay and for the union to be given space in three Metrobus offices like majority unions the South African Municipal Workers' Union and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union.
But Metrobus said that as a minority union, they had limited bargaining rights.
Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri said commuters had nothing to be worried about for transport on Monday.
“The strike is suspended and Demawusa was given the right to go on strike by the Labour Court. We urge our commuters to be at their bus stops tomorrow morning as early as 04:30 we will be able to take them to their destinations,” he said.
Attention Metrobus family📣📣📢🙂 pic.twitter.com/xtOBxJRex6— Joburg Metrobus (@JoburgMetrobus) September 20, 2019
