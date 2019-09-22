Man accused of stuffing dead partner’s body in steel case arrested
The man was arrested after the battered body of his partner, who was last seen alive a week ago, was found in a case in his house on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – A man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and stuffed her body in a steel case in Mpumalanga has been arrested.
The 32-year-old victim was last seen by her family in Kwamhlanga last week Sunday.
The man informed her family that she had gone to the clinic after she was reported missing.
The victim's bruised half naked body was discovered inside the case at her boyfriend's house on Friday.
Police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi said, “It’s also surfaced that he is a wanted suspect in Limpopo for serious crimes ranging between rape and other crimes. We are still investigating and we are also uncovering that also in Mpumalanga there are cases that he is likely to face.”
#sapsMP #SAPS Mpumalanga arrested a suspect who allegedly murder a woman (32) at KwaMhlanga and stashed her body in a steel case. Suspect is also sought for crimes committed in Limpopo, ranging from murder to rape. SWhttps://t.co/yzfj5S2PWp pic.twitter.com/49bmKYh53h— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 21, 2019
PROTESTER BELIEVES PEOPLE HAVE BECOME DESENSITIZED TO FEMICIDE
Minister of women in the presidency Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said they have heard the cries of women who are calling for an end to the scourge of gender violence.
Nkoana-Mashabane addressed a group of protesters outside Parliament on Saturday.
She received their memorandum of demands which includes victim support, and dealing with human trafficking among others.
Undeterred by the rain, aggrieved women and men dressed in black and clutching umbrellas were determined to stand up for the rights of women and children.
Their drenched placards displayed messages reading ‘I am next’ and ‘My body is not an invitation’.
#FemicideMarch Hundreds of protesters have marched to parliament today to end femicide. LP pic.twitter.com/u3zdcjMOrI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 21, 2019
Giselle Esau said she fears people have become desensitized by the abuse and killings of women and children.
“If I can’t feel safe in my own country and home then we have to do something about it. People are getting murdered and people aren’t even getting surprised by that.”
