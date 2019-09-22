Lone surviving suspect in Isipingo shootout due in court
The suspect is the only surviving member of a gang of criminals who were shot by police on Saturday during a foiled robbery in Ispingo, near Durban.
JOHANNESBURG – Police say the man who was part of a group of suspected robbers in KwaZulu-Natal will appear in court next week on charges of attempted robbery and attempted murder.
Nine suspects were shot dead during a shootout with police.
Spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said, “The 29-year-old suspect is due to appear in court next week. He will be charged with attempted robbery as well as the charges of attempted murder.”
Police minister General Bheki Cele has praised a crime intelligence driven that led to the swift reaction by police.
In a statement, Cele said the officers must be supported in the fight against dangerous and heavily armed criminals.
#policeMINISTRY Police Minister Gen #BhekiCele commends a crime intelligence drive take down of armed robbers in KZN. He commended the swift action of #SAPS members who foiled the robbery & recovered scores of firearms. SW https://t.co/i9MOtoRA0Z pic.twitter.com/AxMMxiyeZZ— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 21, 2019
