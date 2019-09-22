Lone surviving suspect in Isipingo shootout due in court

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
Go

Lone surviving suspect in Isipingo shootout due in court

The suspect is the only surviving member of a gang of criminals who were shot by police on Saturday during a foiled robbery in Ispingo, near Durban.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police say the man who was part of a group of suspected robbers in KwaZulu-Natal will appear in court next week on charges of attempted robbery and attempted murder.

The suspect is the only surviving member of a gang of criminals who were shot by police on Saturday during a foiled robbery in Ispingo, near Durban.

Nine suspects were shot dead during a shootout with police.

Spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said, “The 29-year-old suspect is due to appear in court next week. He will be charged with attempted robbery as well as the charges of attempted murder.”

Police minister General Bheki Cele has praised a crime intelligence driven that led to the swift reaction by police.
In a statement, Cele said the officers must be supported in the fight against dangerous and heavily armed criminals.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA