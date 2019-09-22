Iran may release British-flagged tanker within hours, Swedish owner says
The tanker was detained two weeks after Britain detained an Iranian tanker off the territory of Gibraltar, which has since been released.
STOCKHOLM - The chief executive of the Swedish firm which owns the Stena Impero, the British-flagged tanker detained by Tehran on 19 July, said he had been informed that the vessel may be released later on Sunday.
Erik Hanell, chief executive of Stena Bulk, was speaking to the Swedish public broadcaster SVT: “We have received information now this morning that it seems like they will release the ship Stena Impero within a few hours. So we understand that the political decision to release the ship has been taken.”
