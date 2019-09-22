Family of murdered DUT student contemplate legal recourse

Sandile Ndlovu died in hospital on Saturday after he was stabbed in the head at one of the university's lecture rooms earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of Durban University of Technology student, Sandile Ndlovu says it's working on a legal plan to determine what steps it should take after his death.

The 18-year-old first-year industrial engineering student died in hospital on Saturday after suffering extensive brain damage.

Ndlovu was attacked in a lecture room at the Steve Biko campus two weeks ago.

The institution has said there is no video footage of the incident and the head of security was suspended on the same day of the attack.

Family spokesperson Tshepo Mokoena said, “At this point in time, I will not be able to discuss publicly, the next step. The rationale is because we have been consulting with our legal team and they have advised us that they will release the next press statement on what is the way forward.”