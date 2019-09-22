EFF: NPA descision on Esidimeni sends ‘terrible message’ to SA public
The EFF in Gauteng says it is disappointed by the NPA’s decision to hold a formal inquest into the Esidimeni deaths.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has expressed disappointment over the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision to refer the Life Esidemini case for an inquest.
The prosecuting authority announced that it will hold a formal inquest into the Esidemini tragedy, saying it is not ready to present its case in court due to the lack of evidence.
The process will determine the circumstances which led to the deaths of 144 psychiatric patients, with the aim of identifying those responsible for the tragedy.
The EFF's Mandisa Mashego said, “We can’t have so many people dying, and there are more missing, and no one is [held] responsible for killing them. That is outrageous. This sends a terrible message to the citizens of this country.”
Meanwhile, the families of the victims who died said they hoped the latest legal action that aimed to unravel the truth behind the deaths would be fruitful.
Christine Nxumalo from the Life Esidimeni family committee said they had been pressing the NPA to act for some time now.
“This is something that should’ve happened a long time ago. At least they’re not giving up and saying there’s nothing they can do, that’s the only hope we’re clinging on in the process.”
