EC police search for parents of abandoned 3-day-old baby

CAPE TOWN – Police detectives in Queenstown are continuing search efforts to track down the parents of a three-day-old baby who was found abandoned near a bush at Westborne Township this week.

Officers found the infant alive when they arrived at the scene and was later taken to a medical facility for examination and a place of safety, where he remains in a good condition.

A case of child abandonment has been registered for investigation.

The Police’s Captain Namhla Mdleleni said, “Queenstown police are investigating the case of an abandoned child that was found near Westbourne. Police are looking for anyone who can assist with information to find the mother of the child.”

Mdleleni said anyone with useful information should contact the police.

“Please contact Queenstown police at 045 808 6829.”