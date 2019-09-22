‘Don’t try or you will fry’, City Power warns cable thieves
City power says cases of cable theft are on the rise in Johannesburg and has urged residents to be cautious.
JOHANNESBURG – City Power has warned residents not to tamper with electricity. This comes after the body of a suspected cable thief has been found at the Westfield substation in Modderfontein on Saturday.
A body of an unknown person was found at Westfield substation near Modderfontein.— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) September 21, 2019
The body was found by our technicians on Friday hanging from one of the transformers. #StopCableTheft #StopVandalism pic.twitter.com/BkfP7QRQji
Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the suspect was seemingly trying the steal copper.
“Electricity is dangerous. Don’t try or you will fry. We have had an increase in the vandalism and cable theft across the City, which cost City Power lots of money.”
Last week a man was burnt while allegedly attempting to steal cables at Westdene substation.
