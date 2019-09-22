After a weekend of carnage, transport DG believes Aarto will curb road deaths

While in the last 72 hours more than 30 people have died in accidents across the country, the transport department director general Alec Moemi said Arrto will help reduce deaths on South African roads.

JOHANNESBURG – In the last 72 hours more than 30 people have died in accidents in Mpumalanga, the Western Cape, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

The transport department director general Alec Moemi said the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) will help reduce the number of deaths on South African roads.

Moemi was speaking on behalf of transport minister Fikile Mbalula at the funeral service of Bonga Vilakazi in Springs on Sunday morning.

Vilakazi, a 26-year-old intern at the department of transport, died in a car accident last week.

In his speech, the director-general cautioned that driver behaviour is in many cases the cause of accidents.

“In his memory we say, let all of us who are here who are entitled to drive must use all our roads more safely and in his memory to remember to respect the rules of the road and ensure all of us arrive alive.”

Moemi believes that the new Aarto system will go a long way to reduce the number of roads fatalities.

“If you look at the new launch of Aarto, and the intensification of the education program and the technology we have now begun to streamline in making sure that the people who can’t drive shouldn’t be getting licenses fraudulently.”

It’s believed Vilakazi lost control of his vehicle while running errands in Springs.

Meanwhile, all eleven occupants of two vehicles have died in a head-on collision in Limpopo.

The accident occurred along the R37 at Chuenespoort outside Polokwane at around 6 am this morning.

11 Killed in horror head-on crash on the R37 near The Chuene Resort, Limpopo https://t.co/tzHnvwzXeF #ArriveAlive @TransportLimCom pic.twitter.com/euCffNQbmB — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) September 22, 2019

At the same time, the Western Cape transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has called for an investigation into the deaths of nine people who were killed when the bakkie they were travelling in overturned on the Ou Kaapse Weg in the early hours of Saturday morning.