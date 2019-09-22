11 people killed in Limpopo head on collision
The R37 in Limpopo has been closed off to traffic after a head on collision between two cars claimed the lives of 11 people on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG – Eleven people have been killed in a collision between two vehicles along the R37 at Chuenespoort outside Polokwane in Limpopo.
It is reported that a transit van collided head-on with an SUV on Sunday morning.
Authorities says the accident involves a vehicle and cash in transit truck.
Police spokesperson Moatse Ngoepe says the road is still closed to traffic.
“During this collision no person survived.”
The crash occurred at around 6 am near The Chuene Resort.
11 Killed in horror head-on crash on the R37 near The Chuene Resort, Limpopo https://t.co/tzHnvwzXeF #ArriveAlive @TransportLimCom pic.twitter.com/euCffNQbmB— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) September 22, 2019
Popular in Local
-
11 people killed in Limpopo head on collision
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 21 September 2019
-
Man accused of stuffing dead partner’s body in steel case arrested
-
Nzimande calls for speedy arrest and prosecution in DUT murder case
-
EFF: NPA descision on Esidimeni sends ‘terrible message’ to SA public
-
WC Transport MEC calls for probe into Ou Kaapse Weg crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.