11 people killed in Limpopo head on collision

The R37 in Limpopo has been closed off to traffic after a head on collision between two cars claimed the lives of 11 people on Sunday.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eleven people have been killed in a collision between two vehicles along the R37 at Chuenespoort outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

It is reported that a transit van collided head-on with an SUV on Sunday morning.

Authorities says the accident involves a vehicle and cash in transit truck.

Police spokesperson Moatse Ngoepe says the road is still closed to traffic.
“During this collision no person survived.”

The crash occurred at around 6 am near The Chuene Resort.

