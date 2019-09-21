Stellenbosch still winless in the PSL

Both sides started the game on the front foot with various shots at goal from Stellies' Lelethu Skelem and Iqraam Rayners.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch FC shared the points with Black Leopards after 2-2 draw in their Absa Premiership clash at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

Stellenbosch, who haven't tasted victory in the league after five games, were eager to walk away with three points but Black Leopards continued to create more chances. Despite the fast start, neither side was able to break the deadlock early on.

Just before half time Stellenbosch forward Diego Franco Mares found the back of the net after Leopards failed to time their offside trap correctly.

In the second half - the home side picked up where they left off. Waseem Isaacs had an opportunity to extend the lead but his strike sailed over the crossbar.

In the sixty-second minute the visitors equalized through Robert Ngambi to make it 1-1.

It wasn't long before the home side extended their lead to 2-1 courtesy of Isaacs. The forward making up for his earlier miss.



Steve Barker's side thought they got the three points, but the visitors came back again with a last minute goal from Karabo Tshepe to make it 2-2.