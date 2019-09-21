SABC to broadcast selected Springboks matches on radio
This is after the SABC reached an agreement with IMG to broadcast four of the Springboks' games on radio, as well as the two semi-finals and final game.
CAPE TOWN - South Africans will now be able to listen to the Springboks matches at the 2019 Rugby World Cup taking place in Japan.
This is after the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reached an agreement with IMG to broadcast four of the Springboks' games on radio, as well as the two semi-finals and final game.
The public broadcaster has been wracked by financial trouble for some time and is awaiting a bailout from the government.
"The SABC is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with IMG for the radio right to broadcast select matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. The agreement includes the broadcast of four matches of the SA national team the Springboks as well as two semi-finals and final match," said Vuyo Mthembu, SABC spokesperson.
"SABC radio stations RSG, Radio2000 as well as Umhlobo Wenene will provide full commentary of the selected matches."
In August, football fans were left in the dark for the first round of PSL matches as the SABC and Multichoice failed to reach an agreement on costs. A deal was eventually struck after intervention from Minister of Sports, Arts and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa.
In June, the SABC was only able to broadcast two live Cricket World Cup matches involving South Africa, with remaining matches shown a few hours later.
Popular in Sport
-
Springboks lose to All Blacks in RWC opener
-
RWC19: Much anticipated Bokke vs All Blacks clash underway
-
South Africa v New Zealand – this is war!
-
RWC19: Australia weather Fijian storm to win World Cup opener
-
Meet the 2019 Springbok World Cup squad
-
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.