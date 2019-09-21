SABC to broadcast selected Springboks matches on radio

This is after the SABC reached an agreement with IMG to broadcast four of the Springboks' games on radio, as well as the two semi-finals and final game.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans will now be able to listen to the Springboks matches at the 2019 Rugby World Cup taking place in Japan.

This is after the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reached an agreement with IMG to broadcast four of the Springboks' games on radio, as well as the two semi-finals and final game.

The public broadcaster has been wracked by financial trouble for some time and is awaiting a bailout from the government.

"The SABC is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with IMG for the radio right to broadcast select matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. The agreement includes the broadcast of four matches of the SA national team the Springboks as well as two semi-finals and final match," said Vuyo Mthembu, SABC spokesperson.

"SABC radio stations RSG, Radio2000 as well as Umhlobo Wenene will provide full commentary of the selected matches."

In August, football fans were left in the dark for the first round of PSL matches as the SABC and Multichoice failed to reach an agreement on costs. A deal was eventually struck after intervention from Minister of Sports, Arts and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa.

In June, the SABC was only able to broadcast two live Cricket World Cup matches involving South Africa, with remaining matches shown a few hours later.