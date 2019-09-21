SABC board condemns leaking of document with allegations against GCEO and CFO

The SABC board described the distribution of the memorandum, authored by non-executive directors Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi and Marcia Socikwa as ‘highly prejudicial’.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board has on Saturday condemned the leaking of a memorandum in which two of its members make allegations of misconduct against Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Madoda Mxakwe and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Yolande van Biljon.

In a statement, the broadcaster described the distribution of the memorandum, authored by non-executive directors Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi and Marcia Socikwa to media houses, as ‘highly prejudicial’ against Mxakwe and Van Biljon as the claims made against them had not been tested.

In his preliminary response, Mxakwe denied the allegations.

“The allegations are wholly unfounded, baseless and defamatory to me and the CFO in particular, and we are consulting our legal advisors in this regard.”

The GCEO said the claims were part of a "fight back" campaign by employees who were undergoing disciplinary processes.

“The campaign entails the unlawful accessing of official SABC documents for leaking to certain media houses in a deliberate attempt to undermine the independence and effective functioning of the SABC and create the impression of a divided leadership of the corporation.”

The board has thrown its weight behind the GCEO and his team, listing several achievements under Mxakwe’s leadership – including ensuring sound governance by ensuring consequence management and putting internal controls in place.

SABC GCEO: ‘THE WORST IS OVER’

Earlier this week the embattled broadcaster assured the public that there wouldn’t be any blackout and it had weathered the most extreme challenges, despite not having a financial bailout from the government.

The SABC’s leadership addressed Parliament’s communications committee on Tuesday on the steps being taken to fix the ailing state-owned broadcaster.

Mxakwe was asked whether there was any chance the SABC could go off-air.

“We can assure the nation that the worst is over, the past 12-13 months have been very difficult and challenging for us,” he said.