Disgruntled employees behind memo leak, says SABC board

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
Go

Disgruntled employees behind memo leak, says SABC board

The SABC board says the claims levelled against its chief executive officer Madoda Mxakwe, CFO Yolande van Biljon are intended to bring the SABC into disrepute.

Bongumusa Makhathini, SABC board chairperson at the commission of inquiry into editorial independence on 5 August 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Bongumusa Makhathini, SABC board chairperson at the commission of inquiry into editorial independence on 5 August 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board says it believes some disgruntled former and current employees are behind the leaking of a document containing damning allegations against two of its executives.

Allegations of fraud, mismanagement, sexual harassment among others are part of a memorandum which has been distributed to the media.

The board says the claims levelled against its chief executive officer Madoda Mxakwe, chief financial officer Yolande van Biljon are intended to bring the SABC into disrepute.

The document was leaked before it was due to be discussed at a board meeting.

Board chairperson Bongmusa Makhathini said, “We are of the view that this is a fightback strategy by those who are either suspended, dismissed or facing disciplinary action as a result of them being implicated in wrongdoing.”
Makhathini said its those people who seek to undermine the clean-up strategy at the broadcaster.

“These people are now putting a well-orchestrated ‘fight back’ strategy to destabilize and undermine the efforts of the cleanup.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA