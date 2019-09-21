Disgruntled employees behind memo leak, says SABC board
The SABC board says the claims levelled against its chief executive officer Madoda Mxakwe, CFO Yolande van Biljon are intended to bring the SABC into disrepute.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board says it believes some disgruntled former and current employees are behind the leaking of a document containing damning allegations against two of its executives.
Allegations of fraud, mismanagement, sexual harassment among others are part of a memorandum which has been distributed to the media.
The document was leaked before it was due to be discussed at a board meeting.
Board chairperson Bongmusa Makhathini said, “We are of the view that this is a fightback strategy by those who are either suspended, dismissed or facing disciplinary action as a result of them being implicated in wrongdoing.”
Makhathini said its those people who seek to undermine the clean-up strategy at the broadcaster.
“These people are now putting a well-orchestrated ‘fight back’ strategy to destabilize and undermine the efforts of the cleanup.”
