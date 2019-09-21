Ramaphosa pays glowing tribute to ‘BV’, deliveres eulogy at Hlongwa funeral
Speaking at the service in Durban on Saturday morning, the president said Hlongwa had all the qualities needed by a youth leader.
DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the eulogy at the funeral service of former mineral resources and energy deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa where he’s paid a glowing tribute to her.
The President said the African National Congress (ANC) national working committee (NWC) had recommended her appointment to the party's national executive committee.
He said Hlongwa demonstrated all the qualities of a progressive youth leader. He said this is the reason she was appointed to the position.
“BV was forthright, she was informed, she was academic; her contributions were underpinned by urgency and always focused on the future.”
Ramaphosa has also paid to tribute to the four people who were killed together with Hlongwa in the accident last Friday.
“These are the families of Kekana in Hammanskraal and Malaka in Soshanguve, who also lost their young sons Katlego and Sipho.”
Hlongwa had only been deputy minister for three months before she died
She’s survived by her mother, five siblings and four adopted children.
